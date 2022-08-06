UAE president, Saudi CGS condole Lasbela tragedy with Gen Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday received phone calls from the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Saudi Chief of General Staff (CGS) General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili in which they condoled the martyrdom of military officials in the Lasbela helicopter crash, says the Inter- Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.
During the phone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his deepest condolences over the tragic loss of precious lives in the Lasbela helicopter crash. Talking to Gen Bajwa over phone, General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili expressed his deepest condolences over the tragic loss of precious lives in the tragedy.
NEW DELHI: India has offered to sell 18 Tejas light combat aircraft to Malaysia, the defence ministry said on Friday,...
ISLAMABAD: Leader of the House in Senate and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar Friday said parliament must be defended...
BEIJING: China said on Friday it was ending cooperation with the United States on a litany of key issues, including...
ISLAMABAD: The UAE Ambassador in Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi, has been putting up efforts to enhance...
KABUL: As many as eight people were killed and 18 wounded in a blast that rocked a minority residential area in...
KARACHI: Referring to the recent statement of PTI Chairman Imran Khan that he appointed the chief election...
Comments