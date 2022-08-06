UAE president, Saudi CGS condole Lasbela tragedy with Gen Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday received phone calls from the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Saudi Chief of General Staff (CGS) General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili in which they condoled the martyrdom of military officials in the Lasbela helicopter crash, says the Inter- Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

During the phone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his deepest condolences over the tragic loss of precious lives in the Lasbela helicopter crash. Talking to Gen Bajwa over phone, General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili expressed his deepest condolences over the tragic loss of precious lives in the tragedy.