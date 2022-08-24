Bajaur protest continues for fifth consecutive day

KHAR: The protest sit-in launched by all the political parties, traders’ unions and civil society members against the prevailing lawlessness in Bajaur tribal district continued for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday.

Following the call for protest sit-in by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUIF), the protestors had gathered at the main gate of the Civil Colony in Khar, the district headquarters of Bajaur. They vowed to continue sit-in till their demands were met.

Speaking to the participants, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement chief Manzoor Pashteen alleged that local authorities were not able to bring calm to the volatile region.“We have been yearning for peace for the last over one decade but the authorities don’t listen to our problems and plights,” the PTM chief said, adding that the government must give equal rights to all citizens of the country.