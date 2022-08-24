Larkana in distress

Torrential rains have caused flash floods in various parts of the country, displacing millions of people. Several cities, towns and villages in Sindh are under water. The residents of these areas are helplessly waiting for government aid; they are also at risk of catching life-threatening waterborne diseases. Umar Bhayo is a small village in District Larkana. People in the village have nothing to eat. It is feared that many would die from starvation if help didn’t reach on time. Victims across the province are in search of food, tents and mosquito nets, and other essential items. Is there anyone who could rescue them?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad