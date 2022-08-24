Larkana in distress

Torrential rains have caused flash floods in various parts of the country, displacing millions of people. Several cities, towns and villages in Sindh are under water. The residents of these areas are helplessly waiting for government aid; they are also at risk of catching life-threatening waterborne diseases. Umar Bhayo is a small village in District Larkana. People in the village have nothing to eat. It is feared that many would die from starvation if help didn’t reach on time. Victims across the province are in search of food, tents and mosquito nets, and other essential items. Is there anyone who could rescue them?
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
Providing quality healthcare to every citizen should be a top priority for any state that aspires for the welfare of...
Pakistan has been facing many problems, but one prominent issue is forced disappearances. No human rights organization...
Due to heavy rains, the Balochistan government has decided to close education institutions from August 22 to 27....
The recent rains have brought destruction in Larkana. Houses have collapsed and connectivity issues prevail as power...
PTI Chairperson Imran Khan recently used derogatory, threatening and even abusive language against several public...
This refers to the news report, ‘Ishaq Dar files petition in SC for early hearing of appeal’ . This is a stark...
Comments