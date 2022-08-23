PPP leader says Imran immature politician

TAKHTBHAI: Pakistan People’s Party provincial chief and former minister Najmuddin Khan said on Monday that ousted prime minister Imran Khan wanted to reach the corridors of power by any means.

“This is a joke with the democracy, public mandate and economy of the country to resign from the National Assembly and then contest by-elections from more than two constituencies,” he said while addressing a public meeting held in connection with the election campaign for the Pakistan Democratic Movement joint candidate Maulana Muhammad Qasim for by-polls on NA-22 constituency at the Hathian House here. PPP leaders Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Asad Khan, Nawabzada Umar Farooq Khan and others also addressed the meeting.

It may be mentioned that former prime minister Imran Khan is contesting by-polls on the nine National Assembly seats on September 25. Najmuddin Khan alleged that Imran Khan was an anti-democracy politician. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders had tarnished the image of the country through their immature politics and destroyed norms of democracy.