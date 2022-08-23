SHC issues show-cause notice to federal finance secy for not complying with court orders

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued a show-cause notice to the federal finance secretary for his failure to comply with the court directives with regard to release of funds for gasification of villages in Sindh.

Hearing a petition with regard to lack of provision of welfare funds for the people living in areas where fossil fuel is being explored and non-implementation of the Supreme Court’s orders, a division bench of the high court headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha observed that the finance secretary had been directed to ensure release of Rs660 million as second tranche of funds to the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to provide gas to such villages within two months so that the project of gasification by the SSGC was not further delayed.

The high court observed that despite directions for last two months, none appeared on behalf of the finance secretary and the federal law officer was unable to inform the court whether the amount had been released.

The high court issued a show-cause notice to the federal finance secretary to explain why he had failed to comply with the judicial orders. The high court was informed by the SSGC’s counsel that the tendering process for gasification of villages had been completed and 51 per cent of work for 2020-21 had been completed. He submitted that all the work would be completed for 2020-21 prior to the next hearing.

The SHC adjourned the matter due to acute flooding in the province, observing that immediate priority of the deputy commissioners was to deal with the state of affairs affecting their districts after the flooding where many people had lost their lives, houses and livelihood.

The bench directed all the relevant deputy commissioners of the province to file their reports by November 21 with regard to utilisation of the welfare and other funds given to them by the oil exploration and petroleum companies for the welfare and well-being of the citizens living near the exploration areas.

The SHC observed that each deputy commissioner shall show that utilisation of the exploration and petroleum funds had been ensured in respect of agreed projects as per the policy and the energy secretary shall certify whether or not their reports were accurate.