Pakistan-Iran trade expo from Aug 24

ISLAMABAD: A specialised exhibition of Iranian goods is going to be held in Islamabad from August 24 to August 26 at Pak-China friendship Center, a press release said on Monday.

The expo would focus on needs of the markets of the two countries and with presence of large Iranian companies and introduction of high-quality products in fields such as LPG, petrochemical industries, engine oil, polymer industries, and plastic products. New technologies in the field of telecommunications and smart technologies and simulation systems and nanotechnology are also projected to be highlighted.

The exhibition will also include pharmaceutical industries and medical and hospital instruments, chemicals and agricultural fertilizers, dairy industries, Food and dried fruit industries, electric cars, electronic tools and cars' batteries, micro capacitors and filters, mining and construction machines and industrial furnaces, and carpets, rugs and flooring.