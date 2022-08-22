Bilawal cancels foreign visit, to be with rain-hit people

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari virtually addressing the 2nd Global COVID Summit co-hosted by US. — Twitter/@ForeignOfficePk

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Foreign Minister and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday cancelled his foreign visit in view of the countrywide rains and floods.

“My countrymen are suffering and I cannot go abroad in these circumstances. I will live among the people in this difficult situation,” Bilawal said in a statement. He instructed the elected representatives of PPP to stay among the people in their constituencies. Bilawal assured availability of all possible assistance to the rain victims.