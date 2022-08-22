Situation in Hyderabad very bad: Sharjeel Memon

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Information Minister and CM’s Focal Person for rain emergency Sharjeel Inam Memon visited Taluka Hyderabad (Rural) and inspected the houses that had collapsed in Dargah Usman Shah and Jhando Khoso, Hamza Zaunor villages.

Memon visited Taluka Hyderabad (Rural) and inspected the houses that collapsed during heavy rains in the villages of Dargah Usman Shah, Hamza Zaunor, Jhando Khoso. The minister directed Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to immediately ensure provision of cooked food to people of rain-affected areas.During his visit to Latifabad, he inspected the situation after removal of encouragement on the storm water drain near Boulevard Mall.

Talking to media persons during his visit to rain-affected areas of Hyderabad rural and Latifabad, Sharjeel Memon said the provincial government would not allow encroachments and erect shopping malls and buildings on storm water drains. He said that encroachers had been warned to remove their encroachments so drainage of rainwater from Latifabad could be ensured. He said that the situation in Hyderabad Rural was very bad for which measures were being taken while rain-affected people were being shifted to the relief camps. He said that Hyderabad had been declared a calamity-hit district.