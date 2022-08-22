Overcharging on perishable items goes unabated

LAHORE:The prices of the majority of perishable items remained at higher side this week again alongside the massive overcharging and sale of substandard items at official rates while the new deputy commissioner also remained busy in showing performance on social media platforms.

The new DC after assuming charge also pledged to control the prices in a social media announcement. However, he is yet to control the overcharging and enforce the implementation of the official rates in the City.

This week price of chicken increased by Rs11 per kg, fixed at Rs221 per kg, sold at Rs270-280 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs332 per kg, and sold at Rs350-600 per kg. The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was fixed at Rs70-76 per kg, B-Grade Rs63-68 per kg, C-grade at Rs55-60 per kg, not sold, potato sugar-free A-grade increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs45-49 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, B-grade at Rs40-44 per kg, sold at Rs70per kg, potato white at Rs33-36 kg, sold at Rs50 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade increased by Rs27, fixed at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, and C-grade at Rs75-80 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs90-96 per kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, and C-grade at Rs75-80 per kg, B&C sold at Rs100-120 per kg. The price of garlic local increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs210-220 per kg, sold at Rs280 per kg, garlic harnai by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs255-265 per kg, sold at Rs320 per kg and Chinese at Rs285-295, sold at Rs400 per kg.

The price of Ginger Thai was increased by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs300-310 per kg, and Chinese gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs300-310 per kg, both sold at Rs350-400 per kg. Cucumber farm was increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg and cucumber local sold at Rs150 per kg. Brinjal price unchanged at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg.

Bitter gourd was increased by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs150-155 per kg, sold at Rs180-200 per kg. Spinach price increased by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Zucchini local white was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg, and Zucchini local black by Rs20 per kg, at Rs150-157 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. The price of lemon local unchanged at Rs215-225 per kg, sold at Rs280-300 per kg.

Capsicum price was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs275-285 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Price of cauliflower increased by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs120-126 per kg, sold up to Rs150 per kg, and cabbage at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Carrot Chinese price gained by Rs26 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 kg, sold at Rs120-160 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs250-260 per kg, sold Rs400 per kg. Beetroot was sold at Rs200 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs80 per bundle. Green beans were sold at Rs300-400 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs95-182 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs120-150 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs200-250 per kg.

The price of banana special fixed at Rs146-153 per dozen, sold at Rs200 per dozen, A-category, fixed at Rs100-105 per dozen, sold at Rs130-140 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs63-66 per dozen, sold at Rs100-120 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs42-44 per dozen, sold at Rs70-80 per dozen.

Dates Irani fixed at Rs265-275 per kg, sold at Rs400 to 600 per kg. Grape fruit was fixed at Rs26-28 per piece, sold at Rs35 per piece. Garma was gained by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs80-84 per kg, sold at Rs120-160 per kg. Peach A-grade gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs182-190 per kg, sold at Rs250 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs150-180 per kg.

Mangoes of different varieties were fixed at Rs64-210 per kg, sold at Rs150-400 per kg. Plump A-grade was fixed at Rs165-170 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Peer was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs125-130 per kg, sold at Rs130-180 per kg.

Grapes Gola was gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs150-155 per kg, sold at Rs220-240 per kg, Grapes Sundar Khani by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs275-285 per kg, sold at Rs320-350 per kg. Guava was fixed at Rs77-80 per kg, sold at Rs100-140 per kg. Pomegranate local was fixed at Rs200-210 per kg, sold at Rs230-350 per kg, Kandhari was fixed at Rs140-145 per kg, sold at Rs250 per kg. Sweet fruit A-grade was fixed at Rs215-225 per dozen, sold at Rs350 per dozen, B-grade fixed at Rs110-115 per dozen, sold at Rs200-240 per dozen.