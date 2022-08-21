Walk staged to protest tough visa policy at Torkham border

LANDIKOTAL: Khpal Walk Pashtunistan Movement patron-in-chief Dr Khan Baba along with his supporters and followers arranged a 40km long walk from Bab-e-Khyber up to Torkham border in protest against the visa policy for Pakhtuns living in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Dr Khan Baba along with his supporters started their walk from Bab-e-Khyber in Jamrud at 9am, while holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the tough visa policy for Pakhtuns living on both sides of the border. Dr Khan and his supporters first reached Landikotal Bazaar where locals welcomed them and served them with cold drinks.

Speaking to journalists in Landikotal, Dr Khan Baba and Malik Ziarat Gul Mohmand said that the aim of the walk was to raise awareness among the Pakhtuns about their rights.

He said the main reason for the walk was to pressure the authorities to withdraw the visa condition for people residing along the border in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said that time would prove that Pakhtuns would unite and would reject the Durand Line that had divided Pakhtuns for decades.

He said the tribals in both Pakistan and Afghanistan did not accept the Durand Line as a geographical border. Khan Baba said Pakistan should relax the border policies for citizens so that they could smoothly travel across the border. Later, the rally left for Torkham border where they gathered at Nadra Chowk at zero point.