Floods continue to batter DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The floodwater inundated electricity gridstation while more houses collapsed as flooding continued to batter Paroa and Daraban tehsils and other parts of Dera Ismail Khan district on Saturday.

Power supply to various areas and communication system disrupted after precious equipment worth millions of rupees burnt due to the floods triggered by torrential rains in Paroa tehsil.

Local residents said that currents of flashflood from the Sulaiman mountains rang hit various areas, including Daraban Kalaan, Chodhwan, Musazai Sharif in Daraban tehsil and Paroa city, Mukkar, Ramak, Babar Kacha Wa Pakka, Chandna, Tilkan and Bharki and adjoining area in Paroa tehsil.

The floods also devastated Kiri Shamozai, faith Ali Khan, Khoi Bahara and others where mud-thatched houses collapsed, causing huge losses to the residents.

Intra-district land links remained cut off in a number of areas as floods washed away roads and bridges besides collapsing houses and destroying standing crops.

The flood affectees in Paroa, Daraban tehsils and adjoining merged districts were living under the open sky and no relief was provided by either provincial government or the federal government.

The torrential rains that started on Tuesday last continued for the fifth day on Thursday that collapsed hundreds of mud-thatched houses and abodes besides destroying roads and bridges in Dera Ismail Khan.

The streets and bazaars in Dera Ismail Khan city were giving a look of a pond, creating hardship for the pedestrians and motorists.

Business activities also affected badly due to the rains and the subsequent flooding in the area. People were seen draining out floodwater from their abodes and shops on a self-help basis.