Govt committed to facilitating people: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday said the provincial government was committed to resolving issues confronting the people.

“We want to remain in contact with the people and holding of online Kutchehries is an effort of the provincial government towards resolving the public issues,” he told the online public forum for Battagaram.

During the online kutchehry held through video link, people from different parts of Battagram district apprised the chief minister of the issues related to the various provincial departments.

The chief minister issued directives to the quarters concerned for immediate steps to resolve the issues and address the public grievances.

Talking to the complainants through video link, the chief minister said that a separate online Kutchehry would be held for every district of the province.

The chief minister a number of development projects worth around Rs2.00 billion were completed in Battagram in the last four years. “Work on various development projects worth Rs5.7 billion is also in progress.

Development projects worth Rs2.00 billion have been reflected in the current development budget for the district,” he maintained. He said and added that various projects worth Rs1.5 billion would also be implemented under the district development plan.

Besides, he said, Rs500 million had been allocated for the acquisition of land for establishing the campus of Hazara University in Battagram.

He assured that the commitment made to the people regarding the status of the district to Allai Tehsil would be fulfilled.

“Home work to this effect has been completed and the people will get good news in this regard very soon,” he added. Regarding illegal cutting of trees in Allai, the chief minister directed the forest secretary to submit an inquiry report within three weeks.

He said that the provincial government would not allow illegal cutting of trees, adding that the elements involved in this matter would be brought to justice.