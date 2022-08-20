Suspend smoking

To promote environmental and health safety, banning cigarettes is a must. Cigarette residue pollutes not only the soil, but also beaches and other water bodies. A ban on public smoking would reduce health complications such as heart disease and asthma.
Manufacturers should be advised to include the effects of smoking on the product’s packages in order to spread awareness regarding the harmful consequences. Though this is standard practice across much of the world, in Pakistan one can still find plane ciggarete packaging. It’s high time that the concerned authorities start taking a tougher stance against cigarettes.
Eman Mudassar Tarar
Sargodha
