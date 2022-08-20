 
Saturday August 20, 2022
Monetary policy on Aug 22

By APP
August 20, 2022

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is scheduled to announce monetary policy on August 22, 2022 (Monday) to fix its policy rate (interest) for next two months.

SBP''s monetary policy committee will meet on August 22 at SBP main building to decide about the next bi-monthly monetary policy, said a central bank release on Friday. SBP will issue the monetary policy statement the same day through a press release.

