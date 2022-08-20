It’s criminal to ask ‘neutrals’ to interfere in politics: Kaira

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Friday took strong exception to a statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, asking the establishment to interfere in politics, adding that it was a crime to force the country’s constitutional institutions to do an unconstitutional act.

“Imran Khan, at a seminar, was asking ‘neutrals’ to remove the government to bring him back as he (Imran) thinks that the establishment is neutral only if it is supporting him,” said Advisor to PM on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, while addressing the press conference along with senior PPP leader Chaudhry Manzoor here.

He said Imran Khan speaks of accountability and the rule of law, but is not presenting himself for accountability before the Federal Investigation Agency in the foreign funding probe. “If Imran Khan is questioned by the FIA, NAB or any investigation agency, that agency becomes wrong,” he said. Kaira said Imran Khan kept accusing politicians of sending money abroad, but in the decision of the foreign funding case, it was proved that there was funding for his party from foreign countries.

He said Imran Khan used state institutions including NAB to target his opponents. “Imran Khan is going to attack once again with a group under the guise of visiting Shehbaz Gill as he is attacking institutions to hide his crimes,” he said.

Kaira said Imran Khan says that NAB was not under his control during his tenure, then how did his ministers get information about the arrest before time and they used to tell that such and such person was going to be arrested.