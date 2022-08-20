ICT chief commissioner to also get CDA charge

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday decided to give additional charge of Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman to Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Chief Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Usman.

According to sources, the Ministry of Interior sent a summary to federal government to give additional charge of CDA chairman for approval. As per section 6 of CDA Ordinance 1960, a CDA board member may be appointed as CDA chairman and Islamabad chief commissioner by virtue of his post is a CDA board member, therefore, it has been decided to give him additional charge of CDA chairman.

Earlier, on July 2, 2021, ex-chief commissioner of Islamabad Ameer Ahmed Ali was given additional charge of CDA chairman. Establishment Division after approval will issue notification in this regard.