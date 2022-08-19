Nawaz returning to test institutions’ impartiality: Javed

ISLAMABAD: PMLN Vice President and federal minister Mian Javed Latif on Thursday said PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif is returning to know how know how much institutions are impartial.

He said that Nawaz Sharif is coming back putting aside all the concerns. Addressing a press conference at National Press Club here, he said, “There is a dire need of true leadership to overcome the prevailing dismal situation of the country.’

He said that PTI destroyed the country to such an extent that no one is even ready to come into power. He rejected all the romours relating to division within in the PMLN. He said what Dr Shahbaz Gill confessed on the first day of investigation is very dangerous for him.

He said that Mr Gill has numerous secrets of PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan and others. “Imran Khan is worried that Gill may tell the names of those who were controlling his strings,” he said all the confessions made by him should be made public as now the country cannot be run in the absence of true leadership.

Shedding light on the issue of alleged torture on Gill, he said the PMLN is against any kind of torture but here the story is otherwise as Adiala Jail falls under the jurisdiction of the government of Punjab but added those who destroyed the country need to be held accountable.

Mian Javed Latif said if Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif unfold true facts relating to torture inflicted upon them in the jails, it may result bloodshed in the country. Imran Khan is very arrogant and doesn’t remember his friends like he did not bother even to offer funeral prayers of Naeemul Haq, he added.

It has been proved that Imran Khan himself is a dacoit and thief, he said and added Gill should be investigated in a transparent manner. Gill should be asked about the conspiracies hatched against the country as well as Nawaz Sharif during the last four years, he said adding the previous government of