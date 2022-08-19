Justice Mansoor not using any twitter account: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday clarified that Justice Mansoor Ali Shah is not using any twitter account, page or any other ID on any other social networking websites.
The clarification is given with reference to a fake twitter account with the name of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan, is being run on social media. It is, therefore, clarified that the judge is not using any twitter account, page, or any other ID on any other social networking websites.
Moreover, FIA has also been asked to block such names and IDs, pages and take legal action against the delinquents in accordance with law, says a press release issued here by the Public Relations Department of the Supreme Court.
