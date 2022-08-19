Two women killed over ‘Karo Kari’

SUKKUR: At least two women were killed over ‘Karo Kari’ in different incidents in districts Kashmore and Nawabshah.

A man identified as Talu Jakhrani shot dead his wife Tajul over the issue of ‘Karo Kari’ in Kashmore. The police have arrested the accused and started investigation. In another incident of similar nature, a man Wassayo Sher strangulated his 19-year-old wife Zahra after alleging her ‘Kari’ in Marri Jalbani area near Skrand of district Nawabshah and managed to escape from the scene. The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and conducted raids.