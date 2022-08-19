Work on establishing HESCO in final stages: MNA

MANSEHRA: Member National Assembly Mohammad Sajjad Awan on Thursday said that the process was well in progress for the establishment of the Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his recent visit here has announced the establishment of ‘Hazara Electric Supply Company’ and it will soon start functioning,” he told reporters here.

The MNA, who is also the parliamentary secretary for interior, said that he had held talks with Federal Minister Energy Khuram Dastagir and assured him that Hazara Electric Supply Company would shortly start its operation.

“The people of Hazara have been struggling since long for the establishment of the company and Shehbaz Sharif had not only made the announcement of its establishment but also ordered immediate completion of the entire process,” he added.

Safdar Awan, who is the elder brother of Captain (R) Mohammad Safdar, the son-in-law of former Prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz-led federal government was sincerely working to retrieve the country out of current economic challenges.

“This is why the prime minister wants an agreement on the economic stability in the country and people are well aware who is a hurdle in its way,” he added.