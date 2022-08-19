Two killed as floods continue to play havoc in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two persons, including a child, died in rain-related incidents as floods continued to wreak havoc in various parts of the district on Thursday.

Also, land link between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces was cut off after Dera-Zhob Highway was washed away at Danasar point by gushing floodwater.

More houses collapsed and households destroyed after flooding submerged several areas while the local Met office has predicted more rains for the district.

Abdul Aziz, 5, who was playing in the street, was swept away by floodwater after he fell into a nullah. His body was later retrieved from the stream.

Similarly, an elder man, whose name could not be ascertained, died when his bike slipped on the Dera-Bannu road. The continuous rains and subsequent flooding also disrupted electricity supply and communication systems in the district.

The torrential rains that started on Tuesday night continued for the third day on Thursday that collapsed hundreds of mud-thatched houses and abodes besides destroying roads and bridges in Dera Ismail Khan.

The floodwater triggered by heavy rains inundated many houses and submerged low-lying areas, causing huge losses to the residents.

Floodwater inundated houses in Kiri Shamozai, Nai Abadi Sharqi, Gattar Morr in Chodhwan area, Paroa tehsil, Kiri Shamozai, Garwali, Ustarana, Basti Saidabad, Daraban, Kiri Khaisore and other areas. The land link between several tehsils and towns remained suspended due to destruction of roads and bridges in the district.

The streets and bazaars in Dera Ismail Khan city were giving a look of a pond, creating hardship for the pedestrians and motorists.

Business activities also affected badly due to the rains and the subsequent flooding in the area.People were seen draining out floodwater from their abodes and shops on a self-help basis.