Combating human trafficking through awareness termed vital

Islamabad : Anti-Human Smuggling (AHS) Director Javed Akbar Riaz termed collective efforts in formulating awareness strategies and prevention against human trafficking, strengthening coordination between stakeholders, and improved information sharing on human trafficking and victim support activities 'vital'.

He said this while addressing a roundtable discussion with local journalists, media persons, and education and travel agents held at Federal Investigation Agency Headquarters Training Academy, Islamabad in collaboration with United Nations Office on Drugs & Crime – UNODC, country office, Pakistan.

Javed Akbar Riaz in his opening address thanked UNODC for organising the event to combat Human Trafficking and Migrants Smuggling and highlighting the range of upcoming awareness activities for the general public. He urged the stakeholders present at the discussion forum for collective efforts in formulating awareness strategies and Prevention against Human Trafficking, Strengthen Coordination between Stakeholders, Improved Information Sharing on Human Trafficking, and victim support activities.

Shahida Gillani- Programme Manager, HTMS- UNODC in her presentation gave an understanding of Trafficking in Person – TIP and Smuggling of Migrants – SOM and discussed the relevant laws relating to HTMS in order to sensitize the audience.

Asif Jah, Lead Consultant – UNODC in his presentation informed about the aims and objectives of the current awareness campaign to combat TIP and SOM, which is being launched in all four provinces and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Team UNODC discussed the role of media, travel agents, and civil society organizations in detail and emphasised upon the stakeholders to use their professional influence in raising awareness in the general public.

Dr. Athar Waheed, Director Training, FIA in his concluding remarks thanked UNODC for their tireless efforts to organise awareness activities for combating Human Trafficking and Smuggling of Migrants and capacity building of stakeholders. He assured stakeholders of complete cooperation to address human trafficking and migrant smuggling crimes against vulnerable segments of society.