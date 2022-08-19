Price control magistrates fail to check inflation

Rawalpindi: Although the local authorities claim to register FIRs against profiteers and hoarders, the inflation is continuing unabated as wholesalers increased the prices of pulses and other commodities here on Thursday.

In Rawalpindi, 60 price control magistrates have literally failed to control inflation. Each wholesale dealer and retailer fix his own prices for vegetables, fruit, and other daily-use items.

The dealers have increased the prices of Daal Chana by Rs30 per kilogram from Rs200 to Rs230, Daal Mash from 340 to Rs380, Daal Masoor from Rsa250 to Rs290, Daal Moong from Rs170 to Rs200, Black Channy from Rs200 to Rs240, Red Lobiya from Rs340 to Rs370, White Lobiya from Rs200 to Rs240 and Rice from 280 to Rs300 per kilogram.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq said that price control magistrates were regularly visiting markets to control inflation. We are also registering FIRs and imposing fines against profiteers and hoarders, he claimed.