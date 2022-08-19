PHF general council meeting today

KARACHI: The 56th general council meeting of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will be held in Karachi on Friday (today) to elect the new management of PHF, 'The News' learnt on Thursday.
It is expected that representative of PHF from across the country will participate in the meeting.
The election has been due for the past few months.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has de-notified the officials of the PHF for failing to hold the elections in time.
It is expected that a number of hockey stalwarts will contest the election for different positions.
Meanwhile, Pakistan former captain Olympian Islahuddin has been elected as president of Sindh Hockey Association (SHA) and Akbar Ali Qaimkhani as secretary.
