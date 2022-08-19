Popular nuisance

It is good to see the recovery of the rupee against the dollar and the return of some sort of stability in our economy. The political uncertainty has dealt a severe blow to the country.
There is a need to first stabilize the economy and then go for elections. Populist politics is not in the interest of Pakistan despite its appeal to the public.
Shakeel Ahmad Khan
Rawalpindi
