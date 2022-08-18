JUIF’s general council meeting on Aug 20

PESHAWAR: The general council of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) would meet on August 20-21 here. The meeting would be held at Mufti Mehmood Markaz in Peshawar with central chief of the party Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the chair.

More than 900 members from across the country would attend the meeting. All out arrangements for the meeting have already been made. A meeting of the provincial executive council of the party was held here on Wednesday with provincial president Maulana Ataur Rahman in the chair to discuss arrangements for the general council meeting.

The general council meeting would discuss the overall political situation in the country. The performance of the government and preparation for upcoming by-election and next general elections would also be discussed in the central general council meeting.

The members of the general council will start arriving in the provincial metropolis from tomorrow (August 19), while the first session of the meeting will be held on August 20 in the morning. The meeting also accorded approval to the recommendations for activating the social media department of the party in the province.