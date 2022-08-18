Incidents of visitors getting trapped in forest areas rising

Islamabad : The incidents of losing original track and getting trapped in the forest these days have become quite common among the visitors and trekkers on walking trails in Margalla Hills National Park.

According to the details, the local administration extended timely help to a number of visitors in the last few weeks who got trapped in the forest and failed to come to the original track.

It is seen that groups of people especially youngsters ignore the directives given by the administration and try to get into those forest areas where they are not allowed to enter.

The walking tracks have been developed in the national park in line with the international practices that ensure not only the safety of the visitors but the protection of forest areas and wildlife species as well.

An official said, “We rescued four youngsters on Tuesday night who were lost in the forest. These incidents are now quite common despite the repeated warnings from the administration that the visitors should not divert from the originals tracks.”

“We have placed sign boards everywhere to guide the visitors. The special directives have also been given on notice boards installed at all entry and exit points of the walking trails,” he said.

He said “When the visitors leave the original track and start walking towards forest then they actually force themselves into real danger. They can get trapped in the forest and also face any dangerous situation from the wildlife animals."

He said, “The mobile phone signals work in the national park due to which the trapped visitors can make contact with helplines otherwise there is no way out for those who unnecessarily take risk in violation of laws that never allow them to create any kind of a nuisance for the wildlife species.”