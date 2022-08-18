Police kill suspect in Hurbanspura

LAHORE:A suspected robber was killed in a police encounter in the Harbanspura area Wednesday. Reportedly, two suspected members of Sooli Gang were on run after a robbery bid at a bike. Police was alerted about the incident at police helpline 15. A police team reportedly confronted the suspects and in exchange of firing, the suspects received bullet injuries. One of them died on the spot. He was identified as Nasar Ullah alias Sardar Sooli. The other injured was arrested and identified as Saif Ullah.

Police claimed that the deceased suspect Nasar Ullah had murdered a police volunteer in Sahiwal. He was also involved in many cases registered at Factory Area, South Cantonment and other parts in City. His sister worked as a house maid in South Cantonment where the suspects had also conducted robbery.

MAN ARRESTED: Police arrested a man and registered a case against him for opening fire at his in-laws house in the Millat Park area on Wednesday. Reportedly, the suspect identified as Rana Sajawal's wife had left him to reside at her parents’ house situated at Niazi Street, Multan Road. On the day of the incident, he came to convince her to go back with him but she refused. It frustrated him and he opened fire at his in-laws and also tortured them.