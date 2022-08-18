 
close
Thursday August 18, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Babar’s lead as top ODI batter grows

By Our Correspondent
August 18, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam increased his lead as the top ranked ODI batter in the world following his 74 during Pakistan's narrow 16-run victory over the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Babar has been at the top of the ODI batter rankings since he overtook former India skipper Virat Kohli in April last year and his lead at the top is now 91 rating points.

Comments