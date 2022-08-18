Babar’s lead as top ODI batter grows

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam increased his lead as the top ranked ODI batter in the world following his 74 during Pakistan's narrow 16-run victory over the Netherlands on Tuesday.
Babar has been at the top of the ODI batter rankings since he overtook former India skipper Virat Kohli in April last year and his lead at the top is now 91 rating points.
KARACHI: The organisers of Texas Chicken All Pakistan Open Squash Championship have received 188 entries.The entries...
LAHORE: Pakistan’s international tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq called on Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari and members of the Standing...
GLASGOW: Armando Obispo spared Walter Benitez’s blushes as PSV Eindhoven rescued a 2-2 draw against Rangers in the...
CINCINNATI: Serena Williams bowed out of the WTA/ATP Cincinnati Masters at the first hurdle on Tuesday, losing in...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari directed the Normalization Committee of...
