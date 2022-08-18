Pakistan off to winning start in France

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan beat Ghana 3-0 in the opening match of the World Junior Squash Championship Team event that got underway in Nancy (France) Wednesday.

As many as 23 teams across the world have been grouped in six pools. Pakistanis placed in Pool-C along with Netherland, Hong Kong and Guyana.

In the first outing, Pakistan beat Guyana by 3-0. Noor Zaman beat Shomari Wiltshire 3-0, Ashab Irfan defeated Nicholas Verwey 3-0 while Hamza Khan outplayed Samuel Ince-Carvalhal 3-0.