Close combat

This letter refers to the news story ‘US-China standoff will have bearing on Pakistan: Maleeha’ (August 16, 2022). After Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, China retaliated with military exercises and it seems that the US is testing China’s patience. It will not be easy for the US to create any unrest in the region.
However, Pakistan may find it difficult to emerge from the US-China imbroglio unscathed, given the deepening of our ties with China. Political stability is needed so that we can be prepared to deal with this serious issue.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
