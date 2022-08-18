Educational institutions to stay shut today as more rains expected

Due to the expected rainfall, the Sindh government has decided to keep educational institutions closed in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions on Thursday (today).

The announcement was made by Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah late on Wednesday night. However, private school associations had already announced that the schools would remain closed.

Later, the School Education and Literacy Department wrote on social media that “due to rain emergency, all government and private institutions, under the jurisdiction of the SLED will remain closed on Thursday”.

The provincial minister for universities and boards, Ismail Rahoo, also announced a holiday at universities today due to the prediction of more heavy monsoon rains. The spokesperson for the University of Sindh said in a statement that the varsity would remain closed.

Inter exams put off

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has postponed the papers scheduled for Thursday as the city is expected to receive heavy rains.

According to a statement issued by board officials, the board has rescheduled the papers for Arts regular and private groups and special candidates, while the practical exam for the science group has also been rescheduled. According to the statement, the rescheduled exams will be taken on August 25.

The postponed papers are Urdu Advance Part II, Arabic Part II, Sindhi Optional Part II, English Optional Part II, Mathematics Part II, and Computer Science Part I for special candidates.

Two die

Rain lashed various parts of Karachi on Wednesday under the influence of a strong monsoon system, causing rainwater accumulation in several low-lying areas, while both the main rivers, Lyari and Malir, and several nullahs overflowed, causing immense inconvenience to the citizens.

“Gulshan-e-Hadeed received the highest amount of rainfall under the influence of the ongoing monsoon spell, while several other areas also received moderate to heavy showers. This system is likely to continue till the day after tomorrow and may result in very heavy falls, which can cause an urban flooding-like situation in the city,” Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer Sardar Sarfraz told The News.

Police said at least two people including were killed in rain-related incidents in the city, while there were some unconfirmed reports of some people missing in the Thaddo River in Gadap Town where heavy rain continued for the second consecutive day.

According to Dr Sarfraz, most parts of the city received light rain and some neighbourhoods of the metropolis received moderate level of downpour. The city received maximum 68 milimetres (mm) rain. However, the Met office warned that the current system could continue till Friday to affect the most parts of the city and heavy rains were expected on Thursday in different districts of the city.

“The low-lying areas of Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana Shaheed, Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas can face urban flooding due to expected heavy rains on August 17 and 18,” said the Met office’s national weather advisory. Gulshan-e-Hadeed received 68mm of rain followed by Quaidabad 37mm, Gadap Town 29.2mm, Saddar 29mm, Saadi Town 25mm, and University Road 21mm. The other areas witnessed drizzles, traces, single digit or below 20mm count of the downpour.

In its monthly outlook for August 2022, the Met office had already predicted overall a tendency for above-normal precipitation over most parts of the country. It said that Northeastern Punjab, Kashmir, southern parts of Sindh as well as coastal areas of Balochistan are expected to receive above normal rainfall during August 2022.

The police surgeon, Dr Summaiya Syed, said a 14-year-old Moin Samad died when he suffered an electric shock near Jamia Masjid in Manghopir. The body was brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for legal proceedings. In another incident, Rasheeda Sikander,27, died of electrocution in Khokhrapar. The body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

KE statement

As sporadic bursts of heavy rain hit Karachi on Wednesday, K-Electric, in a press statement, said that it ensured uninterrupted power supply to the city. With the Met Department forecasting more rain spells in the upcoming weeks, the Spokesperson said the citizens were advised to observe precautionary measures and continue to maintain a safe distance from all electricity infrastructure. Avoid using electrical appliances exposed to rains such as water motors as well.

The Spokesperson said their social media platforms and KE Live App were the fastest way for customers to stay connected for guidance and updates. Emergency electricity complaints creating safety hazards however, should be reported on priority using KE’s 118 call center. The utility company remained available 24/7 for any queries or complaints

Traffic jams

People once again suffered traffic jams and power cuts in Karachi on Wednesday as medium and heavy rains lashed various areas of the city in the morning and evening. The already dilapidated roads were again inundated with rainwater, which hampered the movement of traffic, causing severe traffic jams across the city, including MA Jinnah Road, Numaish, and Gurumandir. A massive traffic jam was witnessed for hours at the Jam Sadiq Bridge and Qayyumabad Chowrangi due to the closure of Korangi Causeway Road.

At around 9pm, the Nazimabad underpass, and the road from Habib Bank to Liaquatabad were closed for traffic movement as the rainwater could not be drained. The traffic movement remained extremely slow from Habib Bank to Siemens Chowrangi due to the presence of rainwater and huge potholes. Sher Shah Suri Road at Hyderi was also inundated with rainwater.

The rainwater could not be drained from various areas of the city, including Nazimabad, Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi, Korangi Crossing, 13-D, Qayyumabad Chowrangi, Expressway, Jauhar Chowrangi, KDA Chowrangi, Nagan Chowrangi, Saleem Center, and Kareamabad.

Deputy Commissioner District Central Taha Saleem, who has an additional charge of District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Central, visited various areas in the district and monitored the drainage work.

In District East, University Road, especially the road in front of Safari Park, Samama and Nipa Chowrani, was also flooded which snarled the traffic movement for hours. Moreover, Saoodabad and Malir Kala Board roads were completely inundated with rainwater and remained closed for traffic movement.

Residents of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Akhtar Colony, North Karachi, New Karachi, Surjani Town, Orangi Town, Liaquatabad, Landhi, Korangi, Safoora Goth, PIB Colony, 13-D, Yaseenabad, Keamari, Abul Hassan Ispahani Road, PECHS and several other areas faced power outages as the rain started in the city.