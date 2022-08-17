Govt has harmed politics, economy: Hammad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar. —APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar said Tuesday the government had destroyed politics, economy and human rights.

In a press conference, he alleged the economic crisis in Pakistan was because of the “incompetent” government. He said the prices of fuel had decreased all over the world but they were increased in Pakistan. “Many countries in the world have been benefiting from cheap Russian oil but the government refused to use the option,” he added.

The PTI leader said that the interest rate and inflation had touched the highest level while industries were facing huge losses. “The nation has been paying the price of the incompetence of government.”

“The country is in need of a new mandate. We are not demanding anything beyond the law and Constitution,” he added. He reiterated that the government should let the nation decide its future and must stop the politics of closed doors.

Meanwhile, Hammad tweeted that the national debt had risen by more than Rs4,000 billion in just four months. “It is the highest rate of rise ever,” he claimed.