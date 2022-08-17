New Islamabad chief commissioner assumes charge

ISLAMABAD: Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman, a BPS-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Group (PAS), has been appointed as Chief Commissioner Islamabad.
The Establishment Division on Tuesday issued a notification in this connection. Amer Ali Ahmad, a BPS-21 officer of PAS, who was serving as Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), has been transferred and directed to report to the Establishment Division. On assuming the post of Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Captain (retd) Usman will also be given the charge of CDA chairman.
