NAB seeks assets’ details of Siraj Durrani’s co-accused

KARACHI: Expanding the scope of an inquiry on corruption charges against Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani, National Accountability Bureau Karachi has sought assets’ details of co-accused, including contractors, consultants, front men and their families from provincial revenue authorities.

Acting Governor and Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani has been under house arrest on corruption charges, including illegal appointments and accumulating assets beyond means. His residence was declared as sub-jail.

According to the official correspondence, copies of which are available with The News, NAB Karachi has directed the provincial revenue authorities to submit the details of the properties of co-accused and their family members, including former secretary Sindh Assembly Hadi Bux Buriro, his son incumbent secretary Sindh Assembly Ghulam Umar Farooq Buriro and others.

Durrani, who is facing many NAB investigations and a NAB reference pertaining to amassing assets worth Rs1.61 billion, is enjoying immunity from court appearances and proceedings as an acting Governor. He was arrested by the ational Accountability Bureau (NAB) form the premises of the Supreme Court in December 2021 after he surrendered on the apex court’s orders.

The News correspondent approached speaker and secretary Sindh Assembly via calls and text messages for their version but he was yet to receive any response from them till filing of the report.