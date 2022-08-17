PDM govt determined to submit reference against PTI: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: The PDM government is determined to submit a reference against the PTI under Article 17 of the Constitution so that it may be banned in the light of the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of August 2.

The “declaration” by the federal government in this regard could be issued any time since no time limit has been given for it, Federal Law and Justice Minister Senator Azam Nazir Tarrar, who is also the leader of the house in Senate, told The News here in his Parliament House chamber.

“Once the declaration is issued by the federal government, then the clock for filing a reference before the apex court within 15 days starts ticking.” It is an open and shut case in the light of the details enumerated by the ECP, he added. Senator Azam Nazir Tarrar said the government would make a decision about when the declaration would be issued on banning of the PTI as a political party.