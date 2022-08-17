KP Assembly passes bill to decrease tobacco cess

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday approved KP Finance (Amendment) Bill 2022, decreasing tobacco cess to facilitate tobacco growers in the province.
The bill was presented by KP Finance Minister, Taimur Salim Jhagra during the session chaired by Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan.
Ahmed Kundi of Pakistan Peoples Party proposed amendments for increase in tobacco cess. He said that all the developed countries throughout the world have been increasing tobacco cess to curb the menace of tobacco usage but the provincial government was decreasing tobacco cess.
Replying to Kundi, the provincial finance minister said that the increase in tobacco cess would not affect its users; however, tobacco growers and farmers were facing massive hurdles to meet their livelihood expenditures in recent price-hikes. He said that steps have been taken to facilitate the tobacco growers. Later the house approved the bill with majority of votes.
