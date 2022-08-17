Labourer killed, 10 others hurt in Surjani building collapse

A labourer was killed and 10 others were injured due to the collapse of an under-construction building in Surjani Town in the early hours of Tuesday.

After the 11 labourers were initially trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building, heavy machinery was brought in to rescue them. They were then taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The deceased was identified as Waryam, while the included Nasir, Sagheer, Rashid, Qayyum, Saleem, Akash and Ameer.

Police said that a fourth floor was being constructed on the four-storey residential building, adding that due to faulty material, the building had already been vacated by the residents a few days ago.

Police said the labourers had been staying on the fourth floor, adding that the builder had gone missing after the incident, but the law enforcers were trying to locate him.

SHO Muhammad Shahid said that poor material was used for the construction of the building, which would be investigated by the authorities concerned, while action would also be taken against the officers who had passed the building plan.

The officer said police have registered a case against building owner Shoaib, and his companions Shahid, Abdul Hameed and a woman, adding that further investigation is under way.