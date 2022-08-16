New Peshawar Valley: Record Management Information System okayed

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA)’s Board of Directors (BoD) has approved the land record Management Information System for the New Peshawar Valley Housing Scheme to digitize the entire matters.

According to a handout, the decision was taken at the 9th BoD meeting of PDA which was held here on Monday and chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.Provincial Ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Ishtiaq Urmar and Faisal Amin Gandapur and others attended the meeting.

It was decided to issue letters of intimation under the land sharing formula to the land owners of the New Peshawar Valley Project this week. The forum constituted a committee under the supervision of the minister for finance for necessary amendments to the PDA’s Auction Regulations 2021. The said committee will submit the proposal to the board for final approval.The participants granted approval to regularize 22 remaining contract employees of PDA recruited under the deceased wards quota.