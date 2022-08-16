Poster, essay contests

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will be organising various competitions in light of Independence Month celebrations including painting/poster and essay writing competitions among students across the country.

The poster competition will be held on August 24 at 9:30 a.m. in AIOU’s Institute of Education Technology building. ‘My Pakistan (in future)’ will be the theme of the poster/painting competition. Helping material for the participating students will be provided by the university including watercolor/colour pencils, rubber, brush, and pencil. An essay writing competition is also being organised among the students of universities, colleges and schools on the topic ‘75 Years of Independence: Successes and Failures.’