Hilal-i-Imtiaz for UOE VC

LAHORE:President Dr Arif Alvi announced Hilal-i-Imtiaz for University of Education (UOE) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha on the occasion of the Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan.

According to a press release, the award was announced for excellence in science, engineering and education and will be presented on March 23, 2023, during a prestigious ceremony held at the President's House.

Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha has previously been awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz for best services in the Department of Veterinary Sciences in 2015 and the Best Teacher Award by the Higher Education Commission in 2009.

PINS ED to get Tamgha-e-Imtiaz: Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood will be conferred with ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ in recognition of his outstanding services in Neurosurgery/Neurology Department for the last two decades.

It is noteworthy that Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood, who is also founder of introducing DBS (deep brain stimulation), a modern treatment method for Parkinson patients, is the first Neurosurgeon of public sector hospitals to receive this civil award. Congratulating Prof Khalid Mehmood on his nomination for this prestigious award, Chairman Board of Management, Neuro Institute Prof Anjum Habib Vohra said that Prof Khalid Mahmood's efforts to establish a neurosurgery institute for the treatment of epilepsy has become a bright chapter in the

medical history of Pakistan.