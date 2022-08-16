This letter refers to the editorial ‘Rising militancy’ (August 12, 2022), which sounded the alarm on the re-emergence of the TTP in the Swat valley. Unfortunately, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and federal governments are not on the same page, making it harder to formulate a strategy, be it negotiations or another operation, to solve the problem. History shows that no amount of leniency shown to the TTP shall work and that they seldom abide by agreements. Although negotiations remain preferable, and we should not discard this option outright, another military operation may ultimately be our only choice.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi