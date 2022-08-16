More heavy rains likely as new monsoon system approaching Karachi

Satellite image issued by PMD on August 16.

The Meteorological Department has issued a forecast of cloudy weather with chances of rain/thunderstorm in the city on Tuesday, saying that a few places in Karachi could receive heavy rainfall.

The city could receive more rains till August 18 under an approaching new monsoon system though the persisting low-pressure area over the North Arabian Sea has become less intense.

More monsoon rains could also lash Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushehro Feroze, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Dadu, Jamshoro, Qambar Shahdadkot, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal and Sanghar districts.

“The rain-thunderstorm activity is likely to become intense and widespread in all above-mentioned districts from August 16 to August 18,” said the forecast.

Heavy rains might create water-logging/urban flooding in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad and other areas of Sindh. The Met office recorded the maximum temperature of 31.4 degrees Centigrade in Karachi on Monday with 79 per cent humidity.

Police to be on alert

Instructions have been given to the Karachi Police on Additional IG Jawed Alam Odho’s order after the prediction of more heavy rains in the city by the Meteorological Department. Officials said on Monday Odho had told all field commanders to remain in their areas during rains. The traffic police had also been directed to remain in their assigned areas and play their role in ensuring a smooth flow of traffic during and after rains.

All the SDPOs, SHOs and traffic SOs along with their staff will remain on the roads, while the Rain Emergency Unit of the Special Security Unit has also been instructed to be prepared for a possible urban flooding situation and to help the public at all times.

Police vehicles on patrol have been ordered to be equipped with necessary tools, tubes and equipment and other items used to extricate vehicles stuck in rainwater. Instructions have been issued to the police to stay in touch with the civic administration to ensure assistance to the public. The public has been advised to stay away from power lines, poles, trees and signboards. In case of any emergency, people should immediately contact Police Helpline 15 and 1915 for traffic information and guidance. The Karachi Police are ensuring public safety and service by utilising all available resources.

Officials said the Malir police had also completed arrangements after the prediction of a new spell of rains in Karachi, as District Malir had been badly affected due to heavy rains in the past.

They added that police personnel had been deployed to help citizens in low-lying areas in case of heavy rains and also hire tow trucks and mechanics to remove and repair rain-damaged vehicles. To help the citizens in Malir, all the SHOs along with their personnel would remain on the streets, said SSP Irfan Ali Bahadur, chief of District Malir.

He added that the police personnel should be ready to serve the people in every difficult hour. He maintained that the population in low-lying areas around the Malir river was being monitored and all the SHOs should inform the high-ups about the rainfall situation in their areas. Regarding rains, the instructions of Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon and Karachi police chief Jawed Alam Odho should be strictly followed, he said.

The Malir SSP said the district police officials should play their role in ensuring a smooth flow of traffic during and after rains. Moreover, arrangements have been completed to move the population from the low-lying areas to a safer place.