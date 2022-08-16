Robbers loot Rs8m from petrol pump employees

Four armed robbers riding two motorcycles snatched Rs8 million from the employees of a petrol pump on Monday.
Police said the cashier and manager of the petrol pump were going to deposit the money at a nearby branch of a private bank when the robbers snatched the money from them at gunpoint. The CCTV footage of the incident also went viral on social media, showing the suspects snatching Rs8m from the employees and escaping the scene.
Police said the mugging seemed planned, adding that they were trying to trace the suspects with the help of the CCTV footage. The statements of the employees had also been recorded. No case was registered until the filing of this news report.
