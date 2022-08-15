Independence Day marked with enthusiasm

PESHAWAR: A number of functions were arranged across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday to celebrate the 75th Independence Day

with enthusiasm and national spirit.

The provincial government organised a ceremony at the Civil Secretariat Peshawar where Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash hoisted the national flag as chief guest. The national anthem was played and a contingent of police saluted the national flag.

Administrative secretaries and other senior government officials attended the event. Boys and girls gave speeches and sang national songs.

Prayers were offered for the safety and stability of the motherland. A cake was cut to mark the diamond jubilee of independence.

The chief secretary said it was necessary for all of us to follow the principles of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, to take the country on the path toward development and prosperity.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority along with the Directorate General of Sports and the Youth Affairs organised events at the Peshawar Sports Complex as part of the 75th Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

A number of people visited the Peshawar Sports Complex to enjoy the events on this auspicious day. The events included rickshaw and Tanga races, jeep, motorbike, scooter and vintage car shows were arranged to entertain the visitors.

NOWSHERA: The flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the office of the cantonment board to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.

Garrison Commander Nowshera Major General Mohammad Umar Bashir, Station Commander Nowshera Brigadier Amir Rashid, Cantonment Executive Officer Zufishah Manzoor, Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan, District Police Officer Umar Khan Gandapur, Member Provincial Assembly Ikhtiar Wali and others attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Brigadier Amir Rashid said that Pakistan came into being after our forefathers made sacrifices and strived to gain independence.

He said that we should work hard to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country. He also paid tributes to the fallen soldiers, who laid down their lives for the restoration of peace in the country.

LAKKI Marwat: The 75th Independence anniversary was celebrated with zeal. The district administration, army, Education Department and Boy Scouts Association organised functions.

Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar performed the flag hoisting at the district headquarters complex at Tajazai. A police contingent presented the salute to the national flag while the national anthem was played.

BANNU: Deputy Commissioner Aun Haidar Gondal hoisted the national flag at the Sports Complex. A police contingent presented a salute to the national flag. Gondal also inaugurated a tree plantation drive.

MARDAN: The main function was held at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House where the flag-hoisting ceremony took place. Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif and District Police Officer Irfan Ullah Khan hoisted the national flag. Heads of different departments of the district also attended the function.

Several colourful functions were also held at different government and private schools in the district while the government and private buildings were decorated with national flags.

HARIPUR: The flag hoisting ceremonies were held in the district and Tehsil headquarters of Khanpur, Ghazi, Tarbela Dam, the office of the District Health Officer and different educational institutions including the University of Haripur. The students of different government and private educational institutions presented national songs, tableaus and made speeches.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The day was celebrated with enthusiasm in Dera Ismail Khan.

The celebrations began two days ahead of the event as buildings, parks and commercial venues across the region were illuminated as a part of the festivities.

The major event was organized by the district administration at the Atif Shaheed Park Cantt, participated by the senior military and civil officials. =The national flag was hoisted in a ceremony, speeches made and other colourful events arranged.

TANK: Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak, Tehsil Municipal Officer, senior officials of the various departments and school children spoke at the special event organized by the district administration.

Programmes were also arranged in other parts of the province which were well-attended.

North Waziristan: A ceremony was held Younas Khan Sports Complex to mark the Independence Day, where the outgoing corps commander Peshawar Lt Gen Faiz Hamid was chief guest. Students and other participants were awarded prizes for presenting various activities at the end and the participants prayed for the country’s sovereignty.

MANSEHRA: The people from different segments of the society from across the Hazara Division on Sunday celebrated Independence Day in a befitting manner.

The inmates at the district jail Mansehra for the first time took part in the games and folk dance competition organised by the superintendent prison to mark the 75 anniversary of the country’s independence.

The jubilant prisoners raised pro-Pakistan slogans and cheered players with standing ovations.

Speaking on the occasion, the jail’s superintendent, Najam Hussain Abbasi, said that inmates were more enthusiastic as the President of Pakistan announced pardon in their jail terms through a mechanism.

The flag-hoisting ceremonies were also held in Mansehra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas districts.