Free Palestine

The prospects of peace for the Israel-Palestine conflict seem to be bleak. In the recent flare-up, Tel Aviv pounded the Gaza Strip with missiles. Among the 44 civilian casualties, there were 16 children. Israel has been wreaking havoc on Palestinians without compunction and enjoying full impunity.
The international community’s callous response and the media’s biased reportage compared to the Russo-Ukraine crisis add salt to the wounds. Unless the illegal claims of Tel Aviv over Palestine are resolved through a two-state solution, the people of Palestine will continue to suffer.
Muhammad Aftab Ahmad
Faisalabad
