Hate via history

In an extremely provocative move, last year Indian PM Narendra Modi announced that henceforth August 14 would be remembered as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in India. It is very shocking that a representative of a state is distorting history for political purposes.
Modi and the BJP are clearly trying to stoke anti-Muslim hatred throughout India and the region. Every political leader in Pakistan should condemn this act. The government has a duty to call-out any attempts to twist our history and demonize Pakistan.
Uzair Aftab
Sibi
