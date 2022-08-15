CITY PULSE

Betaali Prem Katha
The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting a play inspired by a tale from the ancient Sanskrit epic ‘Kathasaritsagara’, and follows the story of a boy who meets a creature with magical powers and a knack for telling stories. Titled ‘Betaali Prem Katha’, the play will run at 8pm until to August 21 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Call 0300-0899906 for more information.
Emblems of Here, Then and Now
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Haniya Ali Athar and Amna Suheyl. Titled ‘Emblems of Here, Then and Now’, the show will run at the gallery until August 20. Call 0345-7787663 for more information.
Welcome to the Here-after
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Abdul Rehman, Quratulain Dar, Shanzey Mir and Sehrish Willayat. Titled ‘Welcome to the Here-after’, the show will run at the gallery until August 20. Call 0345-7787663 for more information.
