12 die after truck hits coach in RYK

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Twelve people died and three others were seriously injured after a truck hit a passenger coach on Saturday. The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses said the accident occurred due to the bad condition of the road. According to sources, all passengers remained stuck in the coach for over an hour after the incident.

Later, a large number of people gathered at the spot. They protested against the district administration for not repairing the road. They also attacked the assistant commissioner’s car and pelted it with stones.

According to rescue officials, the condition of three passengers, who were shifted to hospital, is critical. The process of identifying the dead is underway.