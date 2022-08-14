Three more deaths, 728 Covid-19 cases reported

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continues to witness a surge in Covid-19 cases as the country lodged 728 fresh infections during the past 24 hours, as per the statistics issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Saturday, local media reported.
As per the statistics issued by the NIH, a total of 20,272 Covid-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 728 samples came out positive. Meanwhile, three more patients succumbed to the virus during the same period.
On the other hand, the country’s positivity rate rose to 3.59%. According to the data issued by NIH, 161 Covid-19 patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.
Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 30,523 people in Pakistan so far. According to the government dashboard, the total number of cases in the country is 1,562,307.
A day earlier, Pakistan recorded 11 Covid-19 deaths during the past 24 hours — the highest number of virus-related causalities in the last five months.
During the period, Pakistan recorded 6,24 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths — its highest daily death toll since March 8 — according to data from the NIH.
